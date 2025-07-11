New Delhi: Kuberaa, featuring Tamil actor Dhanush, is set to have its OTT debut on Prime Video July 18, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Helmed by director Sekhar Kammula of Dollar Dreams, Anand and Happy Days fame, the film also features Telugu star Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarab and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

It released in theatres on June 20.

Prime Video shared the announcement on its X handle. “A simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc. #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18,” read the caption.

Kuberaa centers around Deva (Dhanush), a humble vagrant from Tirupati whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is unwittingly entangled in a dangerous conspiracy.

When Neeraj Mithra (Sarbh), a power-hungry corporate tycoon, uncovers a hidden oil reserve, he blackmails disgraced ex-CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna) into helping him seize control of it. Deepak orchestrates an elaborate conspiracy using Deva—but when Deva escapes, all hell breaks loose, triggering a deadly pursuit.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations and, the film released in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.