New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday granted interim protection to singer and actor Sapna Choudhary in proceedings initiated under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against her husband, restraining him from contacting or approaching her until the next date of hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh was hearing the plea filed by Choudhary through her counsel, advocate Preeti Singh, seeking interim relief in view of the imminent premiere of her film and her apprehension regarding personal safety and possible disruption of professional commitments.

In an order, the court said, “Respondent (Choudhary’s husband) is restrained from approaching the petitioner in any manner till the next date of hearing. Respondent is restrained from contacting the petitioner in any manner or visiting her place of residence or work and committing any act of domestic violence till the NDOH (next date of hearing).”

According to submissions made by Chaudhary’s counsel, denial of immediate relief could expose her to irreparable harm, adversely affect her dignity and safety, and interfere with her professional engagements, including her appearance at the film premiere.

After considering the petition, affidavit and material placed on record, including photographs of alleged injuries and electronic evidence, the court found sufficient grounds at the preliminary stage to issue a summons and grant interim relief.

The court further directed the protection officer and the local station house officer (SHO) concerned to ensure compliance with its directions and provide necessary assistance to the petitioner.

It listed the matter for further hearing July 25.