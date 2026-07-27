Mumbai: The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of social media links related to the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy from X, formerly Twitter, and YouTube.

The Delhi High Court has reprimanded the film’s producer, Amit Jani and told his counsel that he seemed to be drawing confidence from the fact that no order had been passed in the previous hearing.

The Delhi High Court further told producer Amit Jani, “You seem to think you are above the law. Things are only getting worse day by day. You cannot do this even to an ordinary citizen.”

However, Jani’s counsel argued, “This is only a teaser. How does it violate Salman Khan’s personality rights? I am not even taking his name.”

The counsel further submitted that the teaser does not contain any deepfake or AI-generated video.

“There is no protection over events or public performances,” the counsel argued.

Salman Khan’s counsel told the court, “In three out of the four cases, my client has been acquitted. In the fourth case, the sentence has been stayed. The teaser is attempting to turn an entire community against Salman Khan.”

Salman Khan had filed a petition before the Delhi High Court against the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

The teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled July 17 and was brimming with

Dabangg and Sikander references

The movie has been directed by Bharat S. Shrinet and produced by Amit Jani.

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case and also portrays his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching case involves the illegal hunting of two endangered blackbucks in October 1998 during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Rajasthan.