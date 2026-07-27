Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta is known for her witty sense of humour, and her latest social media post once again showcased her unfiltered charm.

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress shared her admiration for daughter Masaba Gupta’s creation while revealing a hilarious reason behind not using the word “sexy” to describe it. Taking to Instagram, Neena shared that she had worn Masaba’s creation multiple times and that it looked “new and effective” every time she styled it. However, she added a humorous note, saying she actually wanted to use the word “sexy” instead of “effective” but stopped herself, joking, “phir log bolenge iss buddhi ko kya hua?”

Sharing her image, the actress wrote, “I have worn this Masaba’s creation so many times…Every time it looks new and effective.

P.S. I actually wanted to say sexy instead of effective.. phir log bolenge iss buddhi ko kya hua?.”

The picture shows Neena Gupta wearing a stylish black kaftan-style dress. She upped her fashion game by opting for long earrings and a stylish black bag. She kept her makeup subtle and styled her hair in a bun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in the crime thriller sequel “Vadh 2,” which was released February 6, 2026. Prior to this, she appeared on the big screen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which hit theatres December 25. The actress essayed a supporting role in the film, which featured Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

The 67-year-old actress will next be seen in the drama Pachhattar Ka Chhora, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Sanjay Mishra. She also has another comedy project alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline.