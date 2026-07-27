Mumbai: Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak has heaped praise on playback sensation Arijit Singh.

The singer expressed her heartfelt desire to work with him soon, and said that the singer’s music goes far beyond entertainment and even has the power to heal people.

In an exclusive conversation, speaking about Arijit’s immense popularity in playback singing, Jyotirmayee said she is delighted to see him continue creating memorable music that resonates deeply with listeners.

“I am extremely happy because Arijit Singh sir doesn’t just sing; he heals people through his music. His songs have immense soul, and audiences deeply connect with that emotion. It is wonderful for the industry to have such an extraordinary singer continue creating beautiful music,” she said.

She also expressed her desire to collaborate with Arijit Singh and also Shreya Ghoshal in the coming times.

She said, “It is my dream to sing with Arijit Singh sir and Shreya Ghoshal ma’am. I am manifesting that it will happen one day.”

Jyotirmayee’s remarks come months after Arijit Singh announced his retirement from taking up new playback singing assignments.

A few months ago, in a heartfelt note shared on social media, Arijit had written, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The singer, however, had clarified that he would complete his existing commitments and continue pursuing independent and classical music.

For the uninitiated, Arijit Singh has delivered chartbusters such as ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Kesariya’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Soch Na Sake’ and ‘Satranga’, among many others.