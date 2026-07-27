Bhabanipatna: Dana Majhi has lodged an FIR against the producer of the short film Lash, alleging that the film, based on his life, was made and released without his consent.

Majhi lodged complaint at Patnagarh police station in Balangir district against Sambalpur-based producer Manoj Bag, alleging that the short film, Lash, depicts the most tragic chapter of his life without his permission.

According to the complaint, neither the producer nor any member of the film’s team approached him before the film was made. Majhi alleged that his life story was used without his knowledge or consent and sought legal action against those involved.

The controversy stems from the 2016 incident in which Majhi carried the body of his wife on his shoulder for several kilometres after allegedly failing to get an ambulance from the district headquarters hospital in Bhabanipatna. His young daughter accompanied him during the journey. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and raised serious questions over healthcare services and administrative apathy.

Following Majhi’s complaint, police have begun an investigation into the allegations surrounding the production of the short film.