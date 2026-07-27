Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said that 96 per cent of the complaints received from people in the previous 18 rounds of his grievance redressal session have been resolved.

In the 19th session held during the day, he sanctioned Rs 6.15 lakh for the treatment of 12 patients suffering from various chronic diseases.

“Ninety-six per cent of the complaints of people have been resolved in 18 earlier sessions. Of the total 14,941 complaints received, 14,331 cases were resolved,” the chief minister said.

Along with this, district collectors and SPs are regularly hearing the grievances of the people at the district level, while similar sessions are going on regularly at the tehsil and block levels, he said.

“By the end of June, 2,59,213 grievances have been heard at the district level, and 89 per cent of the complaints have been resolved. Due to this, the common people are no longer facing harassment as they did earlier. This change in the administrative system has made a big impact on the common people, and their trust in the government has increased,” Majhi said.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that the status of each grievance is being monitored regularly from the state to the district level. Therefore

On Monday, the CM began his grievance hearing session by meeting disabled and chronically ill people, as is his practice, according to an official statement.

He accepted their complaint letters and directed the officials present to take immediate action. The CM sanctioned medical assistance of Rs 6.15 lakh through the Single Window System for 12 people suffering from various chronic diseases.

He heard the complaints of the individuals who had registered in the chamber.

A total of 700 complaint letters have been received both online and offline.

“Through the grievance hearing programme, our government has been connected with the common people since the beginning. We are working on their problems as our top priority. Our government is one of the common people in the true sense,” chief minister said.

Several ministers were present at the grievance redressal session.