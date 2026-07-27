Kendrapada: Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park has recorded 117 active nests of estuarine crocodiles in an annual survey, indicating a stable breeding population and sustained success in conserving the mangrove ecosystem, officials said Monday.

The survey by the Mangrove Forest Division (Wildlife), Rajnagar, between May 1 and June 30, covered all wildlife ranges of the park.

According to the audit, Kanika Wildlife Range accounted for the highest 106 nests, followed by 10 in Rajnagar Wildlife Range and one in Mahakalpada.

The Bhitarkanika mangrove ecosystem, a designated Ramsar wetland, is home to 1,858 estuarine crocodiles, the report stated.

Forest officials said the nesting figures have remained consistently high over the past five years, reflecting the success of sustained habitat protection, scientific monitoring and conservation measures.

The park recorded 122 nests of estuarine crocodiles in both 2022 and 2023, 114 in 2024, 116 in 2025 and 117 in 2026.

The annual nesting survey is a key component of the long-term monitoring programme for estuarine crocodiles in Bhitarkanika. The data helps the Forest Department assess the breeding status, identify critical nesting habitats, strengthen protection measures and plan future conservation interventions.

Odisha remains the only state in the country where all three crocodilian species – saltwater crocodile, mugger and gharial – are found in the wild.