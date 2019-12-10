Mumbai: Moving on after a bad breakup can be super messy and emotionally draining. It can be very painful and hard to focus on oneself and career.

However, five of our ruling queens rose above it all and are doing extremely well, career and relationship wise! These women give us intense motivation and prove that life comes with its own share of ups and downs!

Have a look at them:

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Jab We Met star had bad breakup with Shahid Kapoor. However, Bebo managed to get over this painful breakup and is now happily married to the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan. They also have a child together named Taimur, who is an absolute munchkin!

Katrina Kaif: Katrina has been previously linked to Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, both of which didn’t work out for the best. However, Katrina was mature enough to maintain cordial relations with Salman and Ranbir since the film industry is a fraternity after all. Good going, Katrina!

Aishwarya Rai: Being in relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi didn’t work out so well for her, but she continued to prosper in her career. Now she has it all; a budding career and a loving family with the Bachchans.

Deepika Padukone: After breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, there was a sour patch in between but the two put aside their differences and did Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani together. Currently, Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh. So she’s definitely come a very long way.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa was known to be linked with Akshay Kumar for the longest time and they were very serious about each other until one fine day when they called it quits. Shilpa is now happily married to businessman Raj Kundra.

Kangana Ranaut: Before her entry in Bollywood, Kangana was linked with Aditya Pancholi. She later moved on to Adhyayan Suman. But, things didn’t work out and she moved out. Now, she is one of the most sought after actresses in the film industry.