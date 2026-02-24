Cuttack: India registered a convincing victory over Nepal in the ADCA T20I Asia Cup clash at the Barabati Stadium here Tuesday, continuing their strong run in the tournament with a dominant all-round performance. Nepal won the toss and opted to bat first, but their innings never gathered momentum against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. The Nepal bat ting lineup struggled to cope with the movement and accuracy of the Indian bowlers getting bowled out for just 53 runs in 19.2 overs.

Abhishek Kumar Mishra was the top scorer for Nepal with 17 runs, while Ranjan Niraula and Mohammad Sabir chipped in with small contributions. India’s bowlers shared the spoils effectively with Sibun Nanda delivering an outstanding spell that broke the backbone of Ne pal’s batting, supported well by Akash Saini and Vaibhav. In reply, India chased down the modest target with ease, reaching 54 for 1 in just 5.1 overs.

Opener Sai Akash led the charge with an aggressive unbeaten 33 off 20 balls, displaying clean hitting and positive intent from the outset. Abhishek Singh remained not out with a brisk 14, ensuring India crossed the line without any further trouble.

The post-match presentation ceremony was graced by distinguished guests Sumit Jain, President of the Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA) & Indian Deaf Cricket Associ ation (IDCA); Sharmila Subra manian, CEO of Odisha Deaf Cricket Association (ODCA ) and Sagarkanta Senapati, General Secretary of ODCA, who jointly presented the Player of the Match award. Sibun Nanda was adjudged Player of the Match for his impactful bowling performance that set up India’s emphatic win. The award presentation added to the celebratory atmosphere as India reaffi rmed their strength and balance ahead of the crucial upcoming fixtures. With this comprehensive victory, India further strengthened their position in the ADCA T20I Asia Cup, while Nepal will look to regroup and come back stronger in their remaining matches