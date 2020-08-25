Keeping your lungs healthy is essential to feeling your best. During the COVID-19 infection, it is more important to take care of the lungs. The risk of infection is reduced when the lungs remain healthy.

Yet, common factors, including exposure to cigarette smoke and environmental toxins, as well as eating an inflammatory diet, can take a toll on this pair of important organs.

What’s more, common conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pulmonary fibrosis, can significantly affect your quality of life.

There are some things we should include in the diet to take care of the lungs. By including these things in the diet lungs will function healthily.

Let’s know what things should be included in the diet to keep it healthy

Peppermint Tea: The diet should include peppermint tea to keep the lungs healthy. Drinking peppermint tea helps to clean the lungs and keep the lungs healthy. You can have peppermint tea once or twice a day to make the lungs stronger to fight infection.

Green tea: Green tea should be consumed to keep lungs healthy. Green tea has polyphenols and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight the virus.

Honey: Honey is very beneficial for health. Honey has antibacterial properties. Honey should be consumed to keep the lungs strong as it keeps the lungs strong.

Turmeric: Turmeric is also beneficial for health. Turmeric is helpful in keeping the lungs strong. Taking turmeric is beneficial in the case of chest heaviness, tightness, swelling, difficulty in breathing.

Apples: Research has shown that regularly eating apples may help promote lung function. Apple intake has also been linked to a lower risk of asthma and lung cancer. This may be due to the high concentration of antioxidants in apples, including flavonoids and vitamin C.

Pumpkin: The brightly colored flesh of pumpkins contains a variety of lung-health-promoting plant compounds. They’re especially rich in carotenoids, including beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin — all of which have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show that having higher blood levels of carotenoids is associated with better lung function in both older and younger populations. People who smoke may significantly benefit from consuming more carotenoid-rich foods like pumpkin.