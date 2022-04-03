Hyderabad: Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’ has been in discussion for a while now. The much-anticipated Ramayana adaptation aims to show the magnificence and splendor of Lord Rama, according to its director.

Om Raut, who has been working on ‘Adipurush’, has conveyed some important aspects of the movie.

“Ramayana has always had a strong influence since ages. I am depicting the ‘Parakrama’ (splendor and magnificence) side of Ram, which has had a great impact on me”, Om Raut said.

Revealing that shooting for ‘Adipurush’ has given him a deeper impact in life, Om Raut expressed that shooting with stars like Prabhas and Sai Ali Khan has been a great experience.

Om Raut said, “I asked Prabhas to work on his body, as he will depict Rama, the archer. The archers have a typical body, which would need a good size of transformation from Prabhas. He did start working out”.

“Prabhas is one of the nicest persons to work with. Apart from his work attitude, Prabhas brings home-cooked food on the sets. What I like about him is that he is always considerate of people on the sets, regardless of their stature”, Om Raut explained.

On being quizzed on why he prefers to cast Saif Ali Khan to essay the antagonist in ‘Adipurush’, Om Raut said, “I have had a great experience working with Saif. His intensity in the portrayal of his role in ‘Tanhaji’ has given me assurance that he could pull off this role with ease, as well”.