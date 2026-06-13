Mumbai: Netflix’s courtroom drama Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, will make its debut July 10, the OTT platform announced Saturday.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film reunites the two actors for the first time in nearly three decades. They were last seen together in J P Dutta’s 1997 war film Border.

In Ikka, Deol plays a celebrated lawyer forced to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Khanna, in a case that puts his principles and family under pressure.

The film also stars Tillotama Shome as the public prosecutor opposite Deol’s character and Dia Mirza as his wife.

The film marks Deol’s streaming debut and his return to the courtroom after 33 years — he last played a lawyer in the 1993 film Damini.

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Director Malhotra said the subject had been close to him for years.

“As a storyteller, I’m always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and ‘Ikka’ has been one such journey. I’ve always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas.

“What drew me to Ikka was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice. To finally tell this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels truly special,” he said in a statement.

Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said the film marked a significant moment for the platform.

“‘Ikka’ brings together everything audiences love about a great courtroom drama: high stakes, moral complexity and emotional conflict. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film explores justice, truth and accountability through a gripping narrative that keeps audiences guessing until the very end, with layered characters, unexpected turns and moral questions that linger long after the verdict,” she said.

Produced by Alchemy Films, the film’s cast also includes Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.