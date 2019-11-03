BHUBANESWAR: Aditya Bharat organised its book release and felicitation ceremony at Soochna Bhawan here Sunday.

Eminent writer Dash Benhur was the chief guest of the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, he said, “In order to enhance Odia literature, one has to work literature for youngsters as they are the upcoming jewels in the field.”

“In a world driven by technology, it’s imperative to read and understand literature as it defines a country, its community and pious culture. Therefore, publishing and selling Odia books are necessities,” he added.

The publication house announced at the ceremony that several major Odia books will be translated into Assamese, Malayalam, Hindi and English to enhance the popularity of Odia literature.

Simultaneously, the publication house will also print two major literature works from other languages to keep a healthy exchange of literature alive.

Radhashyam Das of Nuapada was felicitated with Aditya Bharat language Sanman 2019 and a cash award of Rs 10,000 for his contribution to literature.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Das said, “Every individual who loves Odia must try to enrich the language through his efforts rather than waiting for government aid. Special libraries should be constructed at every village to nurture youngsters from an early age.”