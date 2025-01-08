RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: The third day of Adivasi Mela 2025 is drawing large crowds as 20 traditional tribal huts from various districts of Odisha highlight the diverse culture, lifestyle, and heritage of indigenous communities. These huts, constructed with mud and thatch, offer visitors a chance to experience the unique traditions of tribes like Paroja, Bonda, Munda, Koya, Bhumia, and Khandha, among others. The vibrant exhibition has attracted people from all walks of life, including students, media representatives, and vloggers.

Visitors have had the chance to engage with tribal community members, who are dressed in traditional attire and share insights about their culture, festivals, cuisine, dance, and religious beliefs. Raya Munda, a tribal representative, said, “We stand at our individual huts from 3pm to 9pm, dressed in tribal attire, interacting with visitors. It’s a chance to share the essence of our culture.” Somnath, a Koya tribe member from Malkangiri, expressed pride in showcasing his culture, stating, “It’s wonderful to represent our tribe and offer a glimpse into our way of life, especially for those attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).” Sunita, a visitor, shared her experience: “It’s amazing to see Odisha’s rich culture in such detail. I brought my 9-year-old daughter, and it’s a wonderful way to explore our roots and learn about these traditions.” The Mela also features food stalls, dance performances, and a drone show. Anthropology students from Utkal University are also preparing to represent tribal communities at the PBD, further educating guests about their history and lifestyle.