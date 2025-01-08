Bhawanipatna: At a time when cold wave is sweeping across Kalahandi district, migratory birds have flocked to Bhatra dam in Junagarh block, making it their favourable destination. Brining cheers to the bird lovers, 10 new species of winged guests have also been spotted in the dam this year, according to sources.

Currently, the dam is home to around 250 species of migratory birds that have been arriving in the adjoining areas of this dam and Indravati reservoir since October. These birds are seen in Bhatra Dam, Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary, and other water bodies. Forest department has initiated an eco-tourism plan by making necessary arrangements for a boating centre at Bhatra Dam. Since various species of migratory birds are flocking to Bhatra Dam and its peripheries, a proposal has been sent to the state government to declare the area as a bird sanctuary, which is currently under consideration, according to sources.

Some Siberian birds have been spotted at Bhatra dam and Sundarijore in Jayapatna block. Migratory bird species like Gadwall, Red-crested pochard, Northern Pintail, Sir bird, Wood sandpiper, Green sandpiper, Little ringed plover, Black-winged stilt, Whiskered tern, and Rosy starling, among others, have been spotted here. Additionally, over 250 species of birds, including Indian pitta, Brown-capped pygmy woodpecker, and Red-naped ibis from the Himalayan foothills, have also been found in Kalahandi, according to bird experts. These migratory birds were also seen perching on farmlands and ponds near Bhatra dam in search of food. Bird specialist and lawyer Mohammad Khalil stated that these species have travelled from far-off regions like North America, South America, Africa, and Australia. While the forest division is developing Bhatra Dam as a boating site, measures like bird protection camps and food provisions can be implemented to ensure their safety.

Such steps can enhance the influx of migratory birds, contributing to the area’s eco-tourism potential. A significant increase in bird count could attract tourists to Bhatra Dam, boosting local employment and economic prospects in Kalahandi. Bird enthusiasts and environmentalists have urged the administration to take necessary actions in this regard.