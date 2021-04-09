Bhawanipatna: As the second wave of Covid-19 is spreading in parts of Kalahandi district, the administration and the health officials are on their toes.

They are busy taking preventive measures and creating public awareness. The corona graph is witnessing a steady upswing in Kalahandi over the past few days.

In last five days, over a hundred Covid-19 infections were reported in the district. It is said that if the rate of infection keeps an upward trend over the next seven days, the situation will go out of control in the district.

Reported said, the district recorded 26 infection cases April 1; 22 cases April 2; 26 cases April 3; 47 cases April 4; 58 cases April 5; 64 cases April 6 and 38 cases April 7. There are 4,888 active cases in the state. Of them, 420 active cases are in Kalahandi.

Police and civic body officials have kept a strict vigil on the movement of people and are taking action against people violating safety measures and social distancing.

Since April 5, night curfew has been enforced from 10 pm till 5 am. In view of huge gatherings at Bhawanipatna weekly market, it has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Stadium so as to ensure social distancing between traders.

On the other hand, the administration has intensified checking of vehicles, mask wearing at the border point in Dharamgarh on the Chhattisgarh borders.

Conscious citizens say, the alleged irresponsible conduct of the public at this time might deteriorate the Covid situation. The rapid spread of the Covid cases in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh has added to the worry of the Kalahandi administration as people have access to fringe areas on a daily basis.

Notably, the neighbouring state is clocking more than 10,000 cases a day. It is said the second mutant strain of Covid-19 is more dangerous than the previous one.

PNN