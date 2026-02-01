By Narendra Raut, OP

Koraput: In a continued effort to strengthen inclusive development and ensure effective delivery of welfare schemes in border areas, the Odisha government conducted an administrative field visit to several villages in the Kotia region. The outreach programme was aimed at reviewing developmental initiatives, interacting with local residents, and reinforcing trust in governance in this strategically important border belt.

The visit was led by Block Development Officer Ramakrushna Nayak, Tahasildar of Pottangi Debendra Dharua, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Saurabh Dash, along with Kotia Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Liu Gemel. Officials visited villages including Neridivalsa, Dhulipadar and Upper Sembi to assess ground-level implementation of government programmes.

During the visit, the newly constructed community hall at Neridivalsa was formally inaugurated by the Sarpanch. The facility is expected to play a significant role in hosting social, cultural and developmental activities, thereby strengthening community participation and cohesion in the remote border village.

The administrative team also interacted with students of local schools and children enrolled in Anganwadi centres. Discussions focused on education, nutrition, health care and overall child development. Special attention was given to the challenges faced by children and service providers in tribal and border habitations. Officials appreciated the dedication of teachers and Anganwadi workers who continue to serve under difficult geographical conditions.

Such regular engagements are expected to ensure government benefits reach the grassroots while fostering confidence, unity and a sense of belongingness among residents of the Kotia border villages.