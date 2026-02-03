Koraput: With a view to addressing long-pending grievances and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are effectively covered under various Odisha government schemes, especially in the aftermath of Jana Sena Party leaders claiming stake over 14 hamlets in Kotia gram panchayat bordering Andhra Pradesh, the Pottangi block administration Monday carried out an extensive public outreach and awareness campaign across 21 villages in the gram panchayat.

The public outreach programme was conducted in villages such as Tadiwalsa, Arjuwalsa and surrounding habitations, which lie close to the sensitive border zone. Senior officials of the block administration actively participated in the campaign, including Block Development Officer Ramakrishna Naik, Supply Officer Ashok Kumar Sahu, Block Social Security Officer Sudhir Kumar Sahu, and Assistant Project Officer Soumyadra Kumar Naik.

During the campaign, officials interacted closely with villagers and provided detailed information on key welfare schemes. Special emphasis was laid on ration card inclusion for residents of the Kotia border area, ensuring food security for every eligible household.

Awareness sessions were also conducted on various pension schemes, Subhadra Yojana, and other social security benefits aimed at supporting women, the elderly and economically weaker sections.

Issues related to voter list amendment were discussed in detail, with officials guiding residents on the process to correct or include their names to ensure their democratic rights are protected.

The rural housing scheme was another major focus, as officials assessed ground-level requirements and identified eligible beneficiaries for housing support.

Adopting a door-to-door approach, the administration reached individual households to explain government schemes, verify documents, and select deserving beneficiaries on the spot. This direct engagement helped build trust among residents and ensured transparency in the implementation process.

The public outreach campaign was widely appreciated by villagers, who expressed satisfaction over the administration’s proactive efforts.

The initiative reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development, welfare outreach, and sustained administrative presence in the strategically important Kotia border region.