Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for construction of 125 community bunkers in areas vulnerable to cross-border shelling in districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, officials said Saturday.

“To safeguard human lives along border areas, prone to cross-border shelling, government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for construction of 125 community bunkers for Kupwara and Baramulla border districts,” divisional commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan said.

Khan added that Rs 25 crore had already been sanctioned for 125 community bunkers in Bandipora district.

(PTI)