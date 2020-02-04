Jajpur: As construction of houses under Awaas yojana has made little progress in Jajpur district, the administration has now become aggressive on housing scheme beneficiaries to expedite completion, after this was repeatedly covered in Orissa POST at different times.

According to sources, Project Director of district rural development agency (DRDA) here Indramani Nayak has visited incomplete houses to take stock of the situation. Instances are there in the district where actual beneficiaries were not included in official list and in sharp contrast to this rich people were benefitted under Awaas yojana.

Despite provision to give additional back-up money of up to Rs 20,000 to beneficiaries for timely completion of houses and being given part payment before completion, constructions have been delayed.

Nayak said, “I have been convincing beneficiaries of different villages in this regard to complete the target in time. Jajpur district Collector Ranjan Kumar Das has also been emphasising on timely completion of houses, but beneficiaries who show desperation for a house unnecessarily delay construction, after getting work order.”

Nayak discussed with beneficiaries of villages of Chitalo and Akarapada panchayats under Dasarathpur block Saturday. Likewise, block development officers in the district have visited different villages of their respective blocks for the purpose, official sources said.

PNN