Everything seems beautiful and adventurous when you are in love or in a relationship. Falling in love with someone can feel exciting, even exhilarating. Even after spending all day with your partner, you still feel lonesome when they leave.

You tend to miss them and want to spend more time with them. Maybe you already have plans to meet the next day, but you still wonder how you’ll manage until you see them again.

But, many a times, relationship doesn’t progress and lead to breakup for various reasons. Even though the couple may have decided to part ways mutually, but it is very difficult to get out of the pain.

If you want to get out of the pain of breakup, adopt these methods.

Stay busy: If you feel lonely, keep yourself busy through studies, job, reading a book or other activities. Focus on what you really value in yourself and what you brought to the relationship, rather than what qualities you don’t possess.

Spend time with family & friends: Remember that the relationship is broken only with the partner, not with family and friends. If you can’t handle the pain of a breakup, spend time with your friends or family. You can go anywhere and spend time. Sit down and talk to them, hangout.

Avoid going after a rebound: When you make impulsive decisions, like jumping headfirst into another relationship, it means you’re trying to find a way to avoid feeling those painful emotions that come with losing someone you loved. Acknowledge the hurt and understand that being a responsible person means dealing with it. Be willing to go into the pain.

Do a social media detox: When you share a lot of mutual friends, unfollowing your former partner isn’t enough to cleanse the timeline of their presence. If you don’t want to be bombarded by their face whenever you log on, limit your social media use until the wound heals a bit. Of course, that doesn’t mean the urge to peek at their profile will go away completely.

Stay away from the wrong things: Often after a breakup, people start getting attracted towards the wrong things. Many times people start consuming alcohol, cigarettes and drugs etc. to reduce the pain of breakup. Do not lose consciousness in sorrow. Avoid using the wrong things.

Take time for yourself: After the breakup of the relationship, do not waste time remembering all the old memories, the things of Ex, but take time for yourself. Do what you like. You can watch any web series or movie. Friends, family or can go on a solo trip. If you do not feel like doing anything, then you can enjoy it by ordering your favorite food.