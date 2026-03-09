Digapahandi: A man allegedly attacked his foster-father with a surgical blade and slit his neck following a family dispute in Bhismagiri village under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district Sunday afternoon.

The injured man, identified as Simanchal Sahu, is undergoing treatment at the Digapahandi Community Health Centre. His condition was reported to be critical.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 1 pm when an argument broke out between Simanchal and his adopted son, Kuna Sahu.

In a fit of rage, Kuna allegedly attacked his father with an operating blade, slashing his neck and leaving him critically injured.

Simanchal, who had no children, had brought Kuna — the son of a relative from Jakar village — to keep him as an adopted son.

However, disputes had reportedly been continuing between them for some time.

After the attack, neighbours rescued the injured man in a bloodied condition and rushed him to the Digapahandi Community Health Centre for treatment.

Digapahandi police reached the hospital after receiving information and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

The accused fled the scene following the incident. No formal complaint had been filed at the police station at the time of filing this report.

Police said further investigation is underway.