Bhubaneswar: Onion prices have again shot up as trucks laden with the bulb are unable to reach state due to agitations in some states, a traders’ association official said here Monday.

The price of onion, which had recently soared to Rs 160 a kilogram in state, had come down to Rs 100 last week with newly-harvested onion being brought from Nasik and Andhra Pradesh. However, the price went up to Rs 120 due to agitations due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Federation of All Odisha Traders’ Association general secretary Sudhakar Panda.

“Procurement of onion and vegetables from different states has been affected following protests and the prevailing market situation,” Panda said, adding transporters are reluctant to carry vegetables due to road blockades and agitations.

This apart, Panda said onion-laden trucks were halted at several places and unable to reach Odisha. Besides, rainfall at a few places has hampered the procurement of new onions.

The traders’ body, however, hoped that the price of the onion and other vegetables will come down in the state once the situation becomes normal.

Apart from onion, Odisha is also dependent on other states for vegetable, egg and chicken. Many grocery items like pulses and sugar are procured from other states, the traders’ body said.

According to sources in Civil Supplies department, consignments of onions being imported from Egypt and Turkey within the next fortnight may ease the situation in Odisha. Efforts were underway by the government to streamline supply of onion through public distribution system and Maitry shops, the sources said.

While onions are being made available to consumers at PDS stores in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at the rate of Rs 25 per kilogram, the state government should emulate the example, suggested a few experts.