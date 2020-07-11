With face masks being made mandatory across the world due to COVID-19 pandemic, face mask manufacturers are coming up with unique ways to attract buyers. Even the bride and groom are wearing masks during their wedding.

Seeing the demand of the customer, designer masks have hit the market. Meanwhile, a jewellery shop in Gujarat’s Surat has come up with masks studded with diamonds which cost a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh.

Dipak Choksi, owner of a jewellery shop, said that he got the idea after a customer who had a wedding at his home came to his shop and demanded unique masks for the bride and the groom.

“A customer came to our shop and demanded a unique mask for the bride and groom. We asked our designers to make masks, which were later purchased by the customer. We are making more diamond studded masks because in the coming days due to festivals, the demand for such masks will increase among the people,” Choksi said.

Pure diamonds and American diamonds with gold have been used to make these masks. He told, “Yellow gold has been used in masks with American diamond and it costs 1.5 lakhs. Another mask is made with white gold and genuine diamonds and its price is 4 lakh rupees.”

Vijay Mangukia, secretary of the Surat Jewelery Association, said, “The owners of the jewelery shop in Surat say that the demand for gold has come down due to the lockdown caused by the Corona infection. Many of these artisans have returned to places, most of them from West Bengal. Shops were closed for the most part of the wedding season, causing a huge loss in business.

The owner of the shop said that the cloth material of these masks is as per government guidelines. Diamonds and gold in masks can also be removed. One customer said, ‘I came to the shop to buy jewellery for married. Then I saw diamond masks which look more attractive than jewellery. I bought a matching mask for the dress.

Last month, Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pune district, bought a mask made of gold worth 2.89 lakhs during the COVID-19 epidemic.