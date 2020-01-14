Bhubaneswar: A former Engineer-in-Chief (EiC) of the water resources department is allegedly absconding after his daughter-in-law brought up cheating, torture and impersonation allegations against his family. The commissionerate police Sunday arrested his son who is currently under judicial custody. Police are yet to arrest Kulamani Biswal and his wife who were named as accused in the case.

Kulamani’s son, Sailendu Kumar Biswal who allegedly did not clear his Plus II exams married a doctor by falsely posing himself as a doctor at Montreal in Canada.

As per the complaint, the victim’s father and Kulamani, a former EiC, had known each other through a professional contact for past many years. Families of the victim and the accused agreed to the marriage at a family get-together in a temple April 16, 2018. However, the marriage got delayed as Kulamani, a cancer patient, became serious a few days after the programme in 2018.

The engagement ceremony was held at RCM Jagannath Temple in Chandrasekharpur area February 19, 2019. Kulamani’s family reportedly produced fake MBBS and PG in Physiology certificate of AIIMS, New Delhi. He also told the victim that he was doing research on molecular biology at Montreal in Canada.

Later, Sailendu married the lady doctor at an event in a prominent hotel in the city just four days after the cyclone Fani in May, 2019. However, the lady doctor started suspecting the mischief when Sailendu tried to avoid showing his documents to her. Later, Sailendu reportedly left by telling his wife that he was going to clear his research studies in Canada.

The victim in her complaint alleged that her in-laws had attempted thrice to kill her. Sailendu finally revealed the truth to the victim when she repeatedly confronted him after his return to house in November. Sailendu told the lady doctor that he had not cleared his Plus II exams and was involved in gems and stone bsuiness.

He asked the victim to bring Rs 1 crore from her parents in order that he could give his business partners, failing which he would lose his earlier investment of Rs 1.70 crore. The family started torturing her when she refused to pay such a huge sum to him.

Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with Mahila police station January 11, 2020. Police registered a case ( 3/20) and arrested Sailendu Sunday. His father is absconding.