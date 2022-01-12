Lucknow: After a 12-hour drama where allegations flung from one corner to another, BJP MLA Vinay Shakya has said that he would go with Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from the council of ministers.

Shortly after Maurya quit the cabinet, a list of legislators who would go with him started doing the rounds on Tuesday and Vinay Shakya’s name started doing the rounds.

Later in the night, Shakya’s daughter, Riya Shakya put out a video message in which she claimed that her uncle Devesh Shakya had kidnapped her father and had taken him to Lucknow.

She said that her father had suffered a brain stroke some time back and could not speak or think clearly. She also thanked Yogi Adityanath for helping in her father’s treatment and urged him to ensure the security of her father.

Hours later, Superintendent of Police Aurraiya, Abhishek Varma released a statement saying that the legislator was in his mother’s house in Etawah and other reports were a result of family dispute.

Meanwhile, Vinay Shakya, Wednesday issued yet another statement saying that he would go with Swami Prasad Maurya.