New Delhi: After the renaming of Kolkata port, BJP has now demanded to change the name of Victoria Memorial, the iconic marble building in Kolkata, after the warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai.

In a tweet senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said: “I welcome Namo’s statement in Kolkata that History as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re-naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhansi in 1857 and looted India for 90 years.”

I welcome Namo’s statement in Kolkata that History as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re- naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhani in 1857 and looted India for 90 years — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced that Kolkata port will be remaned after Syama Prasad Mookerjee. “This port will now be known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee port,” the Prime Minister said adding “it was unfortunate for the country that after Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been.”

He also said, “Kolkata Port is the symbol of India’s industrial, spiritual and self independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of making of new India.”

IANS