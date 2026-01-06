Balasore: The Balasore district administration has issued strict pollution control guidelines following a rise in air quality index (AQI) levels, officials said Monday.

Invoking the GRAP Stage-II protocol and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the order restricts construction activity and earthwork between 6 pm and 10 am daily for the next seven days.

The restrictions apply across municipal and urban local body areas.

The order also prohibits the movement of heavy vehicles, coal burning, open fires and brick kiln operations without prior permission.

Authorities said trucks carrying coal, sand, minerals or fly ash will be regulated separately during daytime hours by the Sub-Collector, municipal authorities and the Regional Transport Office.

Only tarpaulin-covered trucks with valid permits will be allowed to operate on NH-16, state highways and district roads, officials said.

To curb dust pollution, the administration directed regular water sprinkling at construction sites and along roads by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and national highway maintenance staff.

Police, municipal authorities and other enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure strict compliance, with daily inspection reports to be submitted to the district administration.

The administration urged citizens, businesses and all stakeholders to cooperate fully to protect public health and help reduce pollution levels in Balasore.