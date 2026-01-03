New Delhi: Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, has earned Rs 11.30 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days of its release.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan’s production banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The film features Nanda in the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on Instagram story Saturday. It comprised the film’s poster with the collection written over it. The film opened with Rs 7.28 crore and went on to earn Rs 4.2 crore on the following day.

“Courage that refused to surrender 11:30 crore NBOC India 2 days. Ikkis. In cinemas now. Book your tickets,” read the caption.

The film also features late actor Dharmendra alongside Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.