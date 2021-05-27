Bhubaneswar: Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo Thursday directed the concerned officers in cyclone-affected districts to submit an initial report on damage caused to farming and other agricultural sector.

Sahoo conducted a virtual meeting Thursday involving secretaries and directors of the respective departments. He discussed the damages the cyclone did to agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry in the state.

He asked the district-level officers to make a visit to the affected areas in their districts and submit a preliminary report on damages. He also asked the officers to submit complete reports after water has receded. The officers have also been asked to submit reports if there is any loss of domestic animals or poultry farms.

“The next course of action will be decided only after preliminary reports from eth affected districts are received,” he informed.

