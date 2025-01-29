Baripada: Forest Department officials Tuesday arrested two poachers using artificial intelligence (AI) cameras at Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district. The accused were identified as Rajkishore Naik, 29, of Nachhipur village, and Kalicharan Dehuri, 23, of Pagadadihi village under Kaptipada police station.

The department seized fi ve country-made firearms, explosives, and hunting equipment from the accused. During a raid at their homes, officials also confiscated a Sambar deer horn, a spotted deer horn, two snares, a bow, and three arrows. A case has been filed against the poachers under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and they have been sent to court. Additionally, a separate case will be filed under the Arms Act for illegal possession of firearms, according to Samrat Gouda, deputy director of Similipal Tiger Conservation Project, Southern Division.

According to sources, five poachers had entered the southwestern core region of the Similipal Sanctuary to hunt wildlife. The AI cameras in the forest captured their images, prompting an immediate alert to the authorities. Forest department personnel, along with a special enforcement squad, launched a search operation during which the poachers were apprehended. However, three others managed to flee. The department has requested the court to remand the accused for further investigation, and efforts to capture the absconding poachers are underway.

Despite the use of AI cameras to track poachers, hunting in Similipal remains a persistent issue. Poachers manage to breach security measures such as AI technology, watchtowers, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and sniffer dogs, and continue to hunt in the sanctuary’s core areas. While smaller herbivorous animals, such as Sambar, spotted deer, and wild boar, are targeted, large-scale poachers, including those hunting elephants and tigers, continue to operate with increased sophistication.

Animal lovers have called for urgent action to fill vacant positions in the Forest department and enforce stricter laws to eliminate poaching in Similipal.

PNN