Baripada: Online booking has been made mandatory for tourists planning to visit Similipal wildlife sanctuary with effect from February 1, a notification issued by the Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Project Prakash Chand Gogineni informed Thursday.

Previously, tourists could enter the sanctuary through Pithabata and Kalikaprasad gates without prior online booking.

However, as per the new provision, tourists need to make an online application to visit the sanctuary. They can apply online through the designated portal, which can be accessed at www.similipal.org or www.ecotourodisha.com

The notification read that the online booking system has been introduced to ensure transparency, streamline the entry process and prevent any irregularities in issuing tourist permits for private vehicles.

Gogineni informed that the higher officials of the Forest department were intimated about the new online entry system through a departmental letter.

PNN