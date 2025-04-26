Malkangiri: A large number of live turtles were seized by the Motu Forest department in Kalimela block of Malkangiri district, officials said. Based on a tip-off regarding interstate turtle smuggling, forest officials set up a vehicle checkpoint at the Motu outpost early Friday morning. After some time, a speeding Bolero vehicle approached the checkpoint. When officials tried to stop it, the two occupants fled under the cover of darkness upon noticing the forest personnel. Upon searching the vehicle, officials found 473 live turtles packed in 13 crates. The vehicle and the turtles were seized. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated, according to the Forest department officials