Malkangiri: Security forces have seized a Maoist dump in the Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district, officials confirmed Friday.

According to sources, personnel from the 177 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), stationed at the Ghanabeda and Gurusetu camps in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri, launched a search operation following intelligence inputs. The operation targeted forest areas near Kenduguda and Salganput villages under Panasput and Jodamba panchayats.

During the operation, the BSF team discovered a Maoist cache buried underground. Items recovered from the site included four tiffin Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 2kg each, one 12-volt battery, 50 metres of electric wire, a plastic drum, and five small oxygen cylinders. BSF officials stated that Maoist insurgents had likely concealed these materials with the intention of targeting security forces operating in the region, which was once considered a stronghold of Maoist activity. The seizure is seen as a significant step in disrupting the logistical capabilities of the Left wing extremists in the area.