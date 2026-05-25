Keonjhar: A two-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered pit dug for pipeline repair work in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, a source said Monday.

The incident took place at Jhanjhana village under Hatadihi block in Anandpur subdivision Sunday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Anil, son of Arun Khandei.

According to villagers, a private contractor had dug the pit several years ago to repair leakage in a pipeline under a mega drinking water project. However, the pit was allegedly left uncovered and unattended for years despite repeated complaints from residents.

The child reportedly fell into the pit while playing near the area. Family members and villagers launched a search after he went missing and later recovered his body from the pit in the evening. The body was sent to Anandpur sub-divisional hospital for postmortem.

Anandpur Sub-Collector Nilamadhab Suna said a detailed report had been sought from the superintending engineer concerned and action would be taken after inquiry.