Bhubaneswar: In view of the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions, the office of Odisha CEO Monday issued an advisory for the prevention and mitigation of heatwave impact during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across the state.

In a letter to all district collectors, who also function as district election officers (DEOs), the CEO’s office directed field-level functionaries and supervisory officers to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of personnel engaged in field operations.

The advisory asked district authorities to strictly regulate field activities and duty hours.

“Field visits, door-to-door verification and outdoor activities shall, as far as practicable, be avoided during peak heat hours between noon and 3 pm,” it said.

The DEOs were advised to adopt preferable working hours from 6 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm.

“Flexible duty timings may be adopted by DEOs/EROs depending upon local weather conditions and heatwave intensity,” the letter stated.

The advisory also directed officials to carry mandatory field kits containing water bottles, ORS packets, caps and mobile phones for emergency communication.

Supervisors were asked to monitor symptoms of heat-related illness such as dizziness, fatigue and dehydration and ensure immediate medical assistance whenever required.

Besides, all facilitation and enrolment centres have been directed to provide shaded waiting areas, proper ventilation and seating arrangements for visitors.

CEO R. S Gopalan urged strict compliance with the guidelines to ensure safe and smooth conduct of SIR 2026 across the state.

“Flexible duty timings may be adopted by DEOS/EROSs (Electoral Registration Officers) depending upon local weather conditions and heat wave intensity,” the letter said.

Officials said the Election Commission’s SIR in the state will begin May 30, and the final electoral rolls will be published on September 6.

July 1 has been fixed as the qualifying date for the revision exercise.

According to the schedule, printing, preparation and training work will be carried out from May 20 to May 29.

Officials said forms for the SIR would be made available both offline and online, while booth-level officers would conduct house-to-house visits from May 30 to June 28 for the distribution and collection of forms.

However, a red warning has been issued for Bolangir, Boudh and Sambalpur districts for Tuesday, while alerts have also been sounded for sultry weather conditions in four districts. The Meteorological Department said the prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to continue across the state till May 29.

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