Berhampur: A man, accused of being involved in a sword attack, was shot at by police Monday when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Odisha’s Berhampur city, a senior officer said.

This was the third such police encounter in the city in the last nine days, amid concerns over rivalries of criminals in the area.

The accused, identified as Jagannath Sahu alias Jaga, attacked a team of police personnel when they detained him in Bauri Sukunda area, prompting them to retaliate in self-defence, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

“Jaga was allegedly involved in a sword attack on a person who was also accused of several criminal activities. When our team reached his place, Sahu attacked them and tried to flee the spot. In retaliation, the police team fired, targeting his legs,” the SP said.

This was the third police encounter in the city. On May 16, a criminal, identified as Dipuna Nayak, was injured in an encounter at Kirtipur. Four days later, Mukesh Sahu, an accused in the assault of a person at Giri Road, was chased and shot at by police.

Jaga was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment, and his health condition was stated to be stable, another officer said.

Sahu and his brother Balia were allegedly involved in a brutal attack on a man, accused of being involved in criminal activities, in the Ambika Nagar area in Berhampur city Saturday night.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and panic among residents.

Soon after the incident, the police swung into action, and preliminary investigations revealed that previous enmity was the motive behind the assault, the officer said.

The SP said the person, who was injured in the sword attack, had a criminal background, and five cases are pending against him.

The injured was arrested a month ago for allegedly hurling a bomb at the house of Jaga and Balia, and was recently out on bail, the SP said.

According to the complaint lodged in the case, three persons were involved in the assault case. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused person, the SP added.

A search is underway to arrest Balia, another officer said.

PTI