Bhubaneswar: Scorching heat conditions prevailing across Odisha are set to intensify further over next few days, according to the regional meteorological centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar. A heatwave warning has been issued as hot weather is likely to persist for four more days.

Red warning has been issued for Bolangir, Boudh and Sambalpur districts for Tuesday, while alert has also been sounded for sultry weather conditions in four districts. The Meteorological Department said prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to continue across state till May 29.

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By 11.30 am, temperatures in three cities reportedly crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Sambalpur recorded 41 degrees Celsius, while Hirakud registered 40.2 degrees Celsius. Jharsuguda recorded 40 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneswar recorded comparatively lower temperatures at 36.2 degrees Celsius.