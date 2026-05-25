Puri: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh visited the Puri Jagannath Temple and offered prayers Monday.

Singh said he prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of people across the country and Odisha. He described his visit to the shrine as a blessing and said he felt fortunate to have received the opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

During his visit, senior servitor Hajuri Krushnachandra Khuntia accorded him a warm welcome at the temple.

Speaking about the upcoming panchayat elections in Odisha, he alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the BJP government and claimed that people have started losing faith in the ruling party. He said the Aam Aadmi Party would play an important role in the upcoming panchayat elections.

Earlier in Bhubaneswar, Singh attended a workers’ meeting with party functionaries and addressed party workers. He also criticised the Central government over various issues and urged workers to strengthen the organisation and gear up for the panchayat elections.

District president Sanjeeb Mohanty, youth leader Satyajit Mohanty, Sameer Samantaray and others felicitated him with an uttariya and accorded him a grand welcome.