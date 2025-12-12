Baripada: Five notorious poachers have been arrested from Similipal National Park after forest officials used advanced scientific tools, including the Similipal Wildlife Intelligence Network, to track them down. The arrested men have been identified as Veerasingh Ho (33), Charan Ho (43), Chhale Ho (23), Sagar Ho (29) and Sukra Ho (32), all residents of Dengam and Jadidara villages under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Forest officials seized two torchlights, seven snares, one gun barrel, 535 grams of dried venison, one polythene sheet, one carry bag, and other items from their possession. A 130 cm country-made gun, hidden behind one of the houses, was also recovered along with two lead bullets and 14 cycle balls used as ammunition.

According to officials, the poachers had allegedly entered the southern forest division of the Similipal Tiger Reserve armed with weapons to hunt wildlife. Images captured by AI-enabled cameras alerted authorities, following which the project’s Deputy Director, Samrat Gowda, instructed field staff to identify the suspects.

A team led by the Jenabil ranger conducted a raid in Jadidara village December 9 and seized the materials. A case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the accused have been produced before the SDJM Court in Baripada. Forest officials also informed the police about the seized gun, which led to registration of a separate case under the Arms Act. Deputy Director Gowda confirmed that further investigation is underway.