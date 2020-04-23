Bhubnaeswar: The All India Democratic Students’ organization Wednesday participated in an online protest campaign demanding adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all the doctors and health workers.

AIDSO also demanded the supply of food and shelter for the needy.

All the members and protestors of AIDSO across the country including AIDSO Odisha protested from their homes by posting the demands on social media Wednesday. More than 2000 student members from the state joined the protest.

“All over India, including in Odisha, many medical personnel including doctors, nurses even ambulance drivers are working day and night for the treatment of patients affected with the pandemic. It is important that they must get all the required PPE so that they can be safe while providing treatment,” said Ganesh Tripathy President of AIDSO Odisha.

“The government must provide adequate number of PPE kits to doctors instead of announcing money for their kin in case of their untimely demise,” he added.

Tripathy also said that several workers and migrant labourers are still stranded in the state without any food and shelter.

“The government is responsible for them,” he insisted.

Earlier, the association demanded supply of free textbooks to students of class IX and X.

PNN