Bhubaneswar: The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Friday approached the director of the institute seeking action against the medical superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty accusing him of concealing his son’s travel history who later tested positive for coronavirus Thursday night.

The resident doctors also accused the isolation unit in-charge Dr. Sourin Bhuniya for improper handling of the situation.

The RDA said it was gross negligence on the part of the medical superintendent to conceal the travel history of his son who was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar isolation unit and kept in doctor’s room.

“It has come to our notice that a patient named Manab Mohanty, age 19 years, was brought to the isolation unit and kept in the doctor’s room with his travel history concealed. When enquired about the case, Dr Sourin Bhuniya told that it was a high profile case and didn’t disclose the details. He himself filled up the case sheet of the patient while hiding the relevant travel history,” the RDA alleged.

“This patient tested positive on Thursday (March 19) and is the second case of COVID-19 in Odisha. On further enquiry, it was found that the patient was the son of the medical superintendent himself and had returned from the UK three days back,” the resident doctors pointed out and said that it was both medical and administrative negligence on the part of the medical superintendent that he did not reveal he was in direct contact, thus risking the spread of COVID-19.

“As we RDA members, along with the residents of concerned departments, had been in regular contact with the medical superintendent in the last few days, we feel betrayed by one of our own,” they said.

“While we residents are coming into regular contact with the patients and providing the first line of care, the administration at the top is yet to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure to handle suspected cases of COVID-19,” said the association members. They demanded strict action against the violators.

Speaking on the developments, director of the institute Gitanjali Batmanabane said, “The Centre has issued guidelines on dealing with primary and secondary contacts. We are following the same. The primary contact will be in home quarantine for 14 days.”