Sundargarh: An ailing tusker died Wednesday while undergoing treatment in Khesara forest of Banki range under K Balanga police limits in this district. Forest department officials informed that the tusker was found a few days back roaming in the Koida forest range. Later on, it fell sick after entering the Banki forest range and stopped moving around.

Getting information about the ailing tusker, Forest department staff reached the spot. They tranquilised the elephant and administered medicines. However, the condition of the elephant deteriorated from Tuesday and it breathed its last Wednesday morning. Officials stated that it had stopped eating and drinking water for the last two days and all attempts to revive the animal failed. Forest department officials buried the tusker after conducting the post-mortem of the animal. They said that the exact cause behind the death of the elephant can only be ascertained after they get the post-mortem report. This incidentally is the second tusker death reported from the district since February