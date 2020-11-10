Patna: The AIMIM, the BSP and Independent candidates set for a win will have extra value amid the extremely tight situation in Bihar as the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan are neck to neck in getting to a simple majority.

Even as the NDA is ahead of the Mahagathbandhan, it is barely at the half-way mark of 122 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

The RJD is turning out to be single-largest party and its leaders say that they will legally stake a claim with the Governor to form a government in Bihar.

In this case, the role of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM which has won one seat and is leading on four more, the Bahujan Samaj Party which is leading on one seat and two Independent candidates may play a crucial role.

The AIMIM may hold the key simply because of its anti-saffron ideology, even though Owaisi was targeted by by Tejashwi Yadav for weakening his party in its minority-dominated stronghold of Seemanchal.