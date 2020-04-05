New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India Saturday said that passengers can continue to make their bookings for flights that will be operated from April 15 onwards.

“If at all there is any change based on the direction provided by the regulator, we will abide by the policies and notify guests accordingly,” a spokesperson of the airline said.

At present, no foreign or domestic passenger flight operations are allowed till April 14.

Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said that domestic airlines are free to accept ticket bookings for flights that will be operated post the current lockdown deadline.

According to the senior official, the current lockdown period is till the midnight of April 14 and if this is not extended then these bookings will be honoured.

