New Delhi: Members of the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) held a protest at Jantar Mantar here Wednesday demanding the safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine.

The protesters carrying placards raised slogans supporting Ukraine.

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv Tuesday.

PTI