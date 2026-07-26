New Delhi: All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora, in her victory speech after former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, broadened the agitation against examination irregularities to other ongoing struggles, demanding an end to state repression.

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar Saturday, Neha extended solidarity with tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh protesting against the Ken-Betwa river-link project, students fighting to protect public universities, political prisoners, and those detained during the recent protests against the NEET question paper leak.

She sought the immediate release of students allegedly detained in Delhi and Bihar during the anti-NEET paper leak protest, claiming that police have been profiling students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

She also claimed that the family of Mohammad Junaid, who was a volunteer at the protest, was being harassed in Uttar Pradesh because of his role in the Jantar Mantar protest.

The AISA leader said the movement would continue to support such struggles legally and politically.

Neha said Pradhan’s resignation was significant not merely because a minister had stepped down but because it had restored faith in the power of democratic protests.

The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is not just the resignation of one person. It has broken the atmosphere of hopelessness the belief that no matter how much people protest, nothing changes. This victory shows that even against a brutal regime, victory is possible, she said.

Calling it a victory of ordinary students, she said the agitation demonstrated that sustained public pressure could force accountability from the government.

Referring to the police action against protesters during the July 20 Parliament march, Neha alleged that the crackdown had only strengthened the resolve of young people to continue democratic struggles.

The violence of July 20 has taught the youth of this country how to fight. Now, every attack on democratic rights will be met with resistance, she said.

Neha also thanked students from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University for continuing to participate in the agitation despite alleged warnings from their institutions, saying that their solidarity had kept the movement alive.

She said the anti-NEET paper leak protest had forged bonds across different people’s movements and pledged continued support to those resisting displacement, defending public education and fighting for civil liberties.

The journey does not end here. This movement has taught us how to stand with one another and defend democracy. We will carry this spirit into every future struggle, she said, ending her address with slogans of Inquilab Zindabad and Azadi.