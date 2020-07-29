Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Aishwarya Rai gets emotional and shared a thank you note for her fans who prayed for her and her family’s proper health. She and her little munchkin Aaradhya have tested negative and were discharged from the hospital while her husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are still under observation.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a new picture and tell her fans that she is ‘overwhelmed’ with their love. The photo showed her and Aaradhya’s hands, joined in a namaste and to make a heart sign.

“THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab …and me TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted…GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours… Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt… Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too,” she wrote in the caption.

Her fans were happy to learn about her recovery. “May Allah bless you both,” read a comment. “God bless you,” read another.While Aishwarya and Aaradhya are back home, Amitabh and Abhishek are still at the hospital. In a post on his official blog, the Bollywood veteran said that he became emotional when Aaradhya told him that he would be “back home soon”.

“They go home, the little one and Bahurani… and the tears flow out… the little one embraces and tells me not to cry… ‘You’ll be home soon’, she assures… I must believe her,” he said.

On Monday, Abhishek had said that he and his father were still under the care of medical staff at the Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward. “My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever,” the 44-year-old actor tweeted. Both Amitabh and Abhishek have been sharing their health updates with fans on various social media platforms.