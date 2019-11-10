Mumbai: Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi, who is bearing an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is taking social media by storm. The stunning model created a buzz after her pictures topped all style charts.

Born in Isfahan, Iran, she is now based in San Diego, USA and is quite popular in the world of modelling. It was her sister, who discovered her talent and motivated her to take up modelling.

Social media star Mahlagha endorses a lot of products and is also famous in the world of advertisement. Mahlagha, who has around 2.9mn followers on Instagram, keeps teasing fans with her sultry pictures.

Persian stunner Mahlagha believes that a girl’s happiness lies in achieving her goals and not just getting married or having a boyfriend.

She wrote, “Separate yourself from the present moment. If you are so caught up in the moment you have no perspective on life, you are always reacting to what other people give you. Get outside of yourself, look at the future, and what’s going on around you with this passionate eye. look at nature, look at the world around you.”

Model Mahlagha, who got a diploma in maths and physics, has modelled for couture designers. She has done modelling for Walter Mendez, Miss Holly Clothing, Posh Designs, etc. Mahlagha grabbed attention in 2009 when she created her Twitter account and tweeted about the political scenario in Iran.

Her post got a lot of appreciation in Iran, which made her popular. It is said that Iranian people are known for their beauty, and this holds true for Mahlagha Jaberi.